Star Citizen’s June development report outlines work on alpha 3.14, standalone tools, and AI behaviors

As we slowly move through the early days of July, it’s time for CIG to check in with the development report for June for Star Citizen. With alpha 3.14 making its way to the Persistent Universe soon, a lot of the month’s tasks were in service of getting the update ready, with work on the Orison landing zone, the Constellation Taurus, and the new Ninetails dynamic event among other things.

A lot of progress was made this past month on various AI behaviors, including enemy pilots focusing on subsystem targeting, whether NPC pilots are chatty or silent, on-foot enemy reactions to various stimuli such as getting shot (my bet is having them go “Ow! I’ve been shot!”), NPCs moving cargo items between areas, and Ai learning how to better navigate spherical objects like planets. There’s also word on preliminary space whale animations and work on various ships like an unannounced craft, the Ares variants, the Redeemer’s interior, and the Hercules A2 variant.

Another point of interest is continued work on the various dedicated handheld tools, like the mining tool, the tractor beam, and the salvage tool. The mining tool seems to be the furthest along in development, with the tractor beam and salvager just getting their rigs completed while the miner has gone to the animation team. Finally, there’s word on work for new player states like the downed state and effects from having a high blood drug level, both of which link to the team’s previously discussed updates to character injury and death.