Elite Dangerous attempts to explain its balancing act between sharing details and communicating too much

A common refrain among players of Elite: Dangerous is that developer Frontier Developments isn’t communicative enough – a pain point that the studio says it’s attempting to address. However, the communication that has been provided to this point is apparently not good enough for some, which has drawn forth a lot of discussion on the matter and ended up summoning community manager Paul Crowther:

“Game development is always ongoing, from investigating and fixing issues through to looking into new updates. However whilst development is always ongoing it isn’t always in the right state to be shared. Talk about something too early and then you can end up with disappointment and anger if that thing has changed or isn’t what some had envisioned. It’s like seeing a live action version of your favorite book, it doesn’t matter how good the acting is if the portrayal is different to your head-cannon.”

Crowther further promises that the devs are hard at work on Update 6 of Odyssey, and that more news will be shared when it’s ready to be shared on the forums, social, and during the game’s Supercruise News broadcasts, along with further details on what Update 6 will include. “We will be more than happy to share with you once we can be sure what we show you is at least very close to what you will get,” writes Crowther.

source: official forums ( 1 2 ), thanks to Stuart for the tip!