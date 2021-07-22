Warcraft III: Reforged was sabotaged internally by low budget and shifting priorities

If you’re still waiting for Warcraft III: Reforged to deliver on the basic functionality that the game’s prior version had 18 months after launch… don’t be silly, the game still doesn’t even support custom campaign functionality. What the heck happened? According to a new piece from Bloomberg, the short version is that the game required a budget that studio leadership didn’t want to give it and the team was pressured to not delay even when more delays were necessary for a functional product.

The piece cites a number of anonymous sources who point out that an unclear scope early in development coupled with concerns about more refunds made the game a compromised effort. It also didn’t help that apparently several of the remastering steps were far more intensive than the team had originally planned, causing even the smaller elements of the remaster to be rushed and more work than expected. The whole piece is worth a read; if you forgot our own evaluation of the title when it released, it was compared to someone’s wish on a monkey’s paw.

Source: Bloomberg ; thanks to Megan and GreaterDivinity for the tip!