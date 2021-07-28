Albion Online tweaks several weapon skills and reduces zone skip waiting time

Balance balance balance: That’s what Sandbox Interactive is going for with today’s Albion Online update aka Call to Arms patch 9 aka the Season 13 balance patch. There are quite a few changes for several weapon lines and some armor pieces too.

• Axes: Bloody Reap reworked into AoE execution tool; Rending Rage and Adrenaline Boost buffed

• Daggers: Deadly Swipe now consumes more energy when used purely for mobility, but is more energy efficient in fights

• Fire Staffs: New Q-ability, Searing Flame, added: shots deal moderate damage, fourth successful shot becomes Furious Flame for greater damage

• Swords: Mobility increase returned to Heroic Charge, various E-ability cooldowns reduced, Hamstring reworked, new Crescent Slash ability for Clarent Blade

• Armors: Energy Drain (Royal Armor) no longer steals enemy energy, renamed Energy Source

• Shoes: Royal March improved, effective uptime of Battle Frenzy and Premonition increased.

If you’re into corrupted dungeons specifically, there are a few tweaks to the corrupted mephit, shrines, and cooldowns, plus a handful of general tweaks to market notifications, new ability icons, and hideouts. Plus, here’s one I’m personally glad to see: SBI has reduced the waiting time for zone skips when zones are overloaded with people as they so often are since the game’s spike in popularity this year.