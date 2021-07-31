New World tests out server merge tech, why not

While most brand-new MMORPGs arrive with the attitude of unbounding optimism and assumption of growth, Amazon is preparing for the inevitable with New World by testing out its server merge system. Sure, it seems like a weird thing to include in the beta process, but considering that almost every MMO merges after that initial explosive start, it’s not a dumb idea.

The test, which smashed together the Sanghata and Suddene shards in an unholy fusion, was completed yesterday. By all accounts, it seems to have gone well. This merge test was followed by a second, bringing together the North American Ocadalon and Hyperborea realms.

These merge tests are part of a raft of pre-launch initiatives that Amazon is taking to make sure that the August 31st debut of the game will go smoothly.