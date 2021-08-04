Aliens: Fireteam Elite posts a short preview of its soundtrack

Beneath the sudden sparks of gunfire, the hissing of something hiding in the dark, and the sound of a team slowly stepping through infested corridors, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is going to be relying a lot on the music of the game to sell its atmosphere. Will it succeed at that? Well, we can’t tell you that… but you can get some idea of whether or not it will work based on a new preview of composer Austin Wintory’s music in the title.

The preview covers a variety of different sound environments, from building tension to the middle of what sounds like a tense confrontation to the chilling aftermath. Whether or not it works is going to be in the ear of the audience, so why not give it a listen and see what you think? It’s only going to take you about three minutes, although maybe you shouldn’t turn it up at your work computer.

For those of you who had forgotten, the game is coming out on August 24th after being in development at Cold Iron Studios for several years; it’s under the Daybreak publishing header and has pre-order packs available now for fans of shooting xenomorphs.