Aliens: Fireteam Elite starts selling pre-order packs — now with bandanas!

For Aliens fans, August 24th can’t come soon enough. That’s the date when Cold Iron Studios’ Daybreak-published Aliens: Fireteam Elite will deliver the latest generation of multiplayer co-op shooters set in this dark universe. And if you’re contemplating picking up a flamethrower or pulse rifle to comb space stations and derelicts with your buddies, you might want to consider which edition of the game to pre-order.

There’s really just two options on the table here. The Standard Edition comes with the base game, but if you pre-order it, you’ll get a bandana for your character’s melon, some decals, and a chestburster emote. The more expensive Deluxe Edition includes all of the above plus a four-DLC season pass, a special shotgun, armor skins, and other cosmetic goodies.

While there won’t be cross-play for Fireteam Elite, this game will be available on Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox X.