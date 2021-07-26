Guild Wars 2 unveils two more voice actors ahead of tomorrow’s End of Dragons showcase

The hype train keeps on chuggin’ along for Guild Wars 2’s End of Dragons expansion. ArenaNet has pulled the curtain off of two more voice actor reveals: Tina Huang, an actress who has starred in series like Rizzoli & Isles and The Night Shift; and Rina Hoshino, a bilingual actress known most recently as one of the voices for Mewtwo in the film Pokemon: Detective Pikachu. These join additional cast reveals made by the game in the weeks leading up to this point.

Speaking of leading up to things, we’d like to provide a friendly reminder that Guild Wars 2 is going to be hosting a sizeable showcase for the End of Dragons expansion tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. EDT, promising “expansion features, a new trailer, details on the story and setting, elite specialization beta information, interviews with the development team, and more.” We’ll be sure to have the latest when that broadcast goes live, but in the meantime say hello to the latest voices below.



