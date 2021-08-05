Lineage II celebrates summer by growing and smashing watermelons

The true meaning of summer, according to Lineage II, is smashing watermelons. Not eating watermelons, but smashing the heck out of them. See, you can get a watermelon seed as part of the ongoing event taking place right now, use it to instantly grow a watermelon, and then smash it for nice buffs and some items. Of course, you can also use it as a currency to get coolers filled with items or special costumes, so maybe the true meaning of summer is holding back from smashing melons for delayed gratification?

Anyhow, if you’re playing in Lineage II Classic, you might also need to face off against King Watermelon, and it’s also a little harder to just get these seeds handed to you. But regardless of which server ruleset you’re playing on, you’re going to be dealing with a lot of watermelons, and you will want to smash them, but you should maybe not immediately smash them to get more smashy later. It’s a lesson! About something.