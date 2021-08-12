Bless Unleashed PC celebrates a new China server’s opening and holds a contest for Japanese players

These are (hopefully) happy times for Asian players of Bless Unleashed on PC. For one thing, the China server list is getting a fourth server starting this afternoon, which is being marked by a server-specific celebration event with 10% boosts in XP gain and five free bag expansion tickets for those who hop into the server until August 15th.

In other Asia region Bless Unleashed news, the Japanese portion of the game is marking its arrival to Japanese PC players with a contest, inviting those players to share a screenshot on Twitter with a specific hashtag for a chance at winning 3,000 yen (about $27 USD) to their Steam wallets. 100 players will be selected for the drawing, which closes on August 26th.

