Gamigo’s multiplayer MOBA hybrid Skydome has entered founder early access

Last spring, Gamigo surprised everyone by announcing that it was plotting several new game launches across the span of 2021. One of them turned out to be Skydome, a 4v4 MOBA-slash-tower-defense multiplayer title from Kinship Entertainment, and it’s surprisingly pretty. And as of yesterday, you can actually play it, assuming your account has the right entitlements, as it’s kicked off its “founder’s early access” for its closed beta and founder pack players, with an early access for everyone launching next week.

“Early Access means that the game Skydome is still in development phase with a full roadmap,” the company says. “[W]ith the Founders Early Access we have wiped all records, the progress, the characters, and their items. You will not be able to access the characters you have used during the Closed Beta” – but you will keep your early access toons through the real launch of the game.

The cheapest founder pack is currently around $30, or you can just wait a week for your free play.

Founders Early Access begins today! 🕔 04:00 PM CEST

💪 New champion

👿 New invasion system

🏆 New ranked, custom, and spectator modes Tag a friend looking to join in some co-op and competitive #towerdefense action! Learn more: https://t.co/vlO5ty4LoQ#gaming #esports pic.twitter.com/9F3LPk6juk — Skydome (@SkydomeOfficial) August 11, 2021