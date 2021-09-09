EverQuest starts selling monthly perks on top of subscriptions

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
4

How can Daybreak milk even more money out of subscribers? EverQuest is trying out a new à la carte promotion to add monthly bonuses to accounts — for a price. The studio announced that it’s selling All Access Members up to three monthly perks to give them an additional edge.

The Adventurer’s Perk activates an XP and currency gain buff, the Challenger’s Perk discounts loyalty items, prevents level loss, and buffs merc XP gain, and the Merchant’s Perk gives 12-slot trader’s satchels, an additional inventory slot, and a bonus chance to gain crafting skill points.

So what’s the cost of all of these niceties? Daybreak is charging $3 per month for one perk, $4 for two, or $5 for all three to be active at a time.

Source: EverQuest. Thanks Alex!
Saluka
Reader
Saluka

The people you are able to complain to about this aren’t the ones that made the decision to implement it.

23 seconds ago
Reader
IronSalamander8 .

Prevents level loss?! Back when I played the snot out of EQ, that was one of my biggest fears upon leveling; not having enough of an XP buffer to keep my current level and/or no click stick cleric available when I died.

I am so glad I left this company behind after the EQN/Landmark debacle, this may not be pay to win in the strictest sense of that term, but it’s about as close as you can get in a game like EQ.

9 minutes ago
Reader
Kickstarter Donor
Java Jawa

holy schmoly . . . .

10 minutes ago
Fisty
Reader
Fisty

I imagine the people who work at Daybreak are so embarrassed to be working there.

11 minutes ago