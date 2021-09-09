New World’s open beta officially begins this morning – are you playing?

Here we go, folks: There’s one more New World test event before the launch on September 28th, assuming we don’t see another last-minute delay, and that event begins today in the form of the open beta starting today at 10 a.m. EDT. Invites began rolling out last night, though Amazon has said it’s using Steam Playtest, so you won’t be messing with keys. There is no NDA during this test, so you can chatter and stream to your heart’s content, but everything you do will be wiped ahead of the final launch.
As we’ve previously noted, Amazon posted patch notes for this leg of the testing a week and change ago; there are fixes for expeditions, the newbie beach, damage and health scaling, bosses, PvP scaling, multiple weapons, town projects, drop rates, gear score, and so forth.
There’s also a server list, though Amazon stresses this is not necessarily the final launch list – just the open beta – so don’t panic yet if you don’t see servers in your timezone, central US folks. Definitely check out the website’s list, which includes language designations.
No, Last Epoch dropped 0.8.3 last week, that keeps me occupied 😄
Nah. It never looked great between the setting and the change of focus along the way. I’ll be interested in seeing how it goes though. It may end up surprising me like CoH did originally when I picked it up on a whim and it became my favorite MMO.
I don’t think I’ll be participating in what would be the 6th beta for me. Plus, what the hell you gonna do in a few days and then wait another few weeks for release that will feel worthwhile? That seems so bad. Isn’t it unusual for a beta to run its program weeks before release? Isn’t it usually just a week before and then a day or two, and then launch?
If you have a 2060 or better graphics card… I want you to just take a moment to see what people with “the average” hardware are probably going to be playing like.
Go to the video settings.
Go to shadows
Set it to “LOW”
Stand at the first camp you come to, move around a bit and look at how ridiculously bad the visual shadows look.
Whoever thought “Hey, lets make the shadows show up in a box around the character for about 15 feet, and then just stop” needs to be demoted. No shadows would have been better than this. It really gives you that “I have my own personal mini cloud following me around, blocking out the sun” effect.
Is the game still destroying video cards?
It never was, that was bad hardware from evga.
No, they patched it (it was an uncapped framerate thing) and then blamed the hardware maker. Blame was given to everyone. Anyway, no worries on either end, game is patched, and the hardware maker replaced burnt out cards.