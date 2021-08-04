Amazon Games just delayed New World again, now to September 28

Amazon Games has just announced on Twitter that it’s postponing the launch of New World.

“[W]e’re going to take a few extra weeks to smash bugs, improve stability, and polish the game,” the studio writes. “New World’s new global launch date is September 28, 2021. This was not an easy decision to make. We know this isn’t the first time we’ve changed our launch date in pursuit of quality, and that it can be disappointing to wait a bit longer. But we want to be sure we deliver you the highest quality game possible at launch.”

As the studio hints, this marks the fourth delay for the MMO; the company had previously planned on an August 31st launch, the announcement for which was already its third postponement. During the game’s alpha and beta, we penned several impressions pieces on the game, overall finding it to be in a relatively good place technically, so it’s not entirely clearly what the studio can do with just the extra month of time. However, as we noted on this week’s podcast, the end of August can be a tricky time to launch, so maybe this delay won’t be a bad thing anyway.

A message from the New World team. pic.twitter.com/oAZdK7dxTn — New World (@playnewworld) August 4, 2021