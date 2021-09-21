Riders of Icarus has apparently sunsetted its only Russian server

Pour one out for Riders of Icarus aka Icarus Online, which apparently sunsetted its Russian server this week.

As MMO Fallout first reported, the game had run under Russian publisher 101xp for the last four years; its Steam showing wasn’t cause for much celebration, as it clocking with barely a hundred concurrent players the last year and change.

As for the Western version, that game continues on under Valofe Global, which picked it up in 2019 after Nexon dropped it. It’s now been running since 2016; in a check-up on the game earlier this year, we reported that player numbers appear to be poor on Steam, but the MMO has still been seeing intermittent updates. In fact, as of this summer, the game celebrated its fifth birthday with rewards and sales.

Worth noting here for disambiguation reasons is that Icarus Online and Riders of Icarus are not the same as Icarus, Guns of Icarus, Guns of Icarus Online, or Guns of Icarus Alliance. Icarus is a PvE-centered co-op survival game we covered earlier this year from RocketWerkz, while the Guns games are the PvE and PvP halves of the Muse Games titles that were popular a few years ago but have shrunk to almost nothing now.