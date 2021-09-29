Book of Travels explores its card-based gambling minigame, begins earlybird access October 1

The multiple-times-delayed tiny MMO Book of Travels is still on track for an October early access launch, which means that Might and Delight is still pushing out tidbits and teasers. The latest is actually a featurette for Passage, which is basically a taboo minigame you can play in the MMO.

“While the game play is relatively simple, the cards themselves are said to hold deeper significance and are regarded as something far more solemn and auspicious than mere entertainment. To many, passage cards hide a secret, and some folk are quite fixated on discerning a revelation in their inter-relations. And so it’s not only for the material losses folk have suffered that a game of passage is taboo in Braided Shore . The game is more than a little socially unacceptable, which is why gamblers tend to play discreetly – most usually, passage is played in The Voices’ Tavern, although travelers may on occasion find themselves approached by a card-prone stranger.”

Might and Delight says that Passage will launch with the Chapter Zero early access release, though you won’t be able to use it to gamble away your in-game possessions initially; that’ll have to wait for a future patch. “The game will also become a deck builder, and as the world evolves, so will your cards,” the team writes.

In other Book of Travels news, the team announced this morning that it’s launching early access even earlier for “Settler” and “Nomad” pledge-tier backers. And yes, it’s still possible to upgrade to those tiers.

“As of Friday 1st October Settlers will be able to play using the key that will appear in their Backerkit accounts. Once the Settlers are – ahem – settled in, then Nomads will be free to roam. Thursday 7th is the day that all Nomads will find keys in their accounts.”