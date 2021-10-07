Elyon posts its soundtrack ahead of launch for your listening pleasure

Will October turn into the Month of Elyon? No doubt that Kakao dearly hopes so as the MMO nears its headstart and launch dates. To help generate a bit more hype for this free-to-play action MMO, the studio posted nine tracks from its official score to get players in the mood.

“This soundtrack will immerse you in a world full of adventures, fierce battles, and memorable encounters in the continent of Harth,” the studio said. “Let your ears dive into Elyon’s universe.”

Give it a listen and let us know what you think in the comments!