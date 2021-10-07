New World’s Amazon Games has major ambitions for the gaming industry

So New World appears to be Amazon Games’ first success after two major stumbles. Is it going to be its last? Amazon CEO Andy Jassy hopes not. At the GeekWire Summit earlier this week, he argued that games could become the largest entertainment business within the sprawling company – not an insignificant ask, given the billions of dollars it’s pumped into film and TV, not to mention music.
“There were a lot of articles written, people saying things like ‘Amazon knows how to build everything but games, why can’t they build games?'” he said. “It takes a few before you find a hit, or several, but they didn’t lose their resolve.” For Amazon, that’d include Crucible and Breakaway, former of which was pulled back into beta and then canceled after launch, and the second of which was killed off before it launched at all.
“You’re going to have some games fail spectacularly,” Jassy acknowledged.
New World doesn’t appear to be one of them, though it’s too soon to predict whether it’ll break into the top echelons of the MMORPG hierarchy; it just saw a peak concurrency over 900,000 players during its first post-launch weekend, with a couple million active players per day.
“Success” is a really open ended term that is influenced by a lot of factors, many of which are not consistent.
For example, right now, people are starving for a new mmorpg. They are jumping at everything, and sticking to ones that dont completely suck.
Does that mean New World is a great and amazing game? Mostly, no. Its a decent game, better than we have seen in a few years from the mmorpg genre, but its not this “We made a masterpiece, time to move this magic to the next project” sort of thing.
Had New World been released a few years ago, there is a good chance it would have been met with less success. WoW just got Legion, ESO was at its peak revamp, Swtor was loving its new story focuses expansions, FF14 was still slowing growing.
IMO, New World is closer to a one hit wonder. Like when you have that band that makes one song that does amazing well, but the rest of the songs on their album are completely forgettable. I have no hopes that Amazon will be giving us anything else much of value outside of New World, at least not with their current teams, or more importantly, their current game studio management.
I suppose if you squint just right NW could be considered a “success”. It certainly moved a lot of SKU’s.
But as an MMO it’s waaaaaay too early to declare victory. Much is going to depend on how fast they can deliver their content patches,how stable they are, and how many regressions it shipped with.
If NW’s population bleeds out that’s just going to further solidify their rep as a trash tier studio making their next game(s) that much of a harder sell.
Um, doesn’t a game have to be released before it can “fail”?
Cancelling a game before it’s released seems like a bigger disappointment that it never even got to a release state. Also, maybe just focus on making the one game you have good, before talking about grand ambitions.
technically Crucible was released, then un-released back to beta, then canceled.
Thats how bad it was