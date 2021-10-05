Massively OP Podcast Episode 341: New World roundtable

On this week’s show, Bree, Tyler, Andy and Justin devote the full hour to New World’s launch, including the server mess, first impressions, likes and dislikes, and tips on how to find a good guild.

Show notes:

Intro

New World launch: What worked? What didn’t?

What are our first impressions of New World?

What do we really like?

Where is there room for improvement?

Mailbag: Guild-finding strategies

Outro

