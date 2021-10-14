Diablo III’s Wyatt Cheng claims the game’s tuning wasn’t based on the real-money auction house

Remember the Diablo III real-money auction house? Of course you do; that stuff is like horse armor or “you think you want it, but you don’t.” It’s timeless. Developer and Diablo Immortal game director Wyatt Cheng took to Twitter to insist that despite player perception, the game did not have its difficulty tuned to account for the inclusion of the real-money auction house; instead, it had been tuned around a great deal of grinding based on the design of Diablo II. The fact that these two design elements lined up perfectly was apparently something that never occurred to anyone.
Cheng went on to state that the obvious solution would have been more public testing, which makes a great deal of sense as Blizzard is famously a company known for carefully listening to public feedback during test phases. He also notes that it’s very difficult to iterate with major design pivots late in development, presumably because it would be very hard to improve drop rates based on feedback that the drop rates were too low.
Gonna set the record straight on a Diablo 3 tidbit. This won't be popular but I feel with D2R on everybody's mind, now is a more relevant time than others to bring this up. With the design lessons I learned at the end /thread.
— Wyatt Cheng (@candlesan) October 13, 2021
I mean sure, he can say that the auction house plan and the horrible itemization and drop rates were independent, but now they’ve changed from “we were evil” to “we were really dumb… twice!” Or maybe “we really didn’t know our players despite all the evidence provided over the previous decades.” Is either really better?
To paraphrase another quote, “Don’t you guys have institutional memory?”
Seriously, D2 had a huge gear economy, including an illicit RMT gear market, and they brought that into D3. What did they think was going to happen?
The bad itemization made people go to the auction house… gold or real money… to fix their gear issues. And the end result was killing the auction house and fixing itemization in the very same patch. The two issues are linked in the minds of players for good reasons. Blizz made those choices and publicly united them in their reaction.
the thing is it wouldnt surprise me because everyone nostalgia goggles D2 and D1 but a good deal of endgame was literally just “grind until your eyes bleed” until the market was flooded with SoJ based trading.
I have always thought the RMAH wasn’t the problem for most players – it was the gold auction house.
My experience with Diablo III was that for trivial amounts of gold I could buy gear that was miles ahead of what was dropping on my (casual) playthroughs. That ultimately meant loot was not exciting, which killed a lot of the reasons to play.
There’s a good GDC talk about this from another dev from 2015. Was part of a “post-mortem” of sorts on why they missed the mark with D3 and how they worked to fix that with RoS – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWYEWRrFgUY
I think the relevant bit is around 16:30 minutes or so.