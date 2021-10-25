Ubisoft devs continue to report harassment and mismanagement in spite of corporate claims

Last year, Ubisoft was thrown into the spotlight thanks to reports of a sexually harassing work culture, which prompted the studio to shed several executives accused of harassment, promise “real change” to the way it handles harassment reports, and field a lawsuit from a French game dev union.
It’s that promise of change that is now being called in to question after a Kotaku reporter spoke with multiple former and current devs at the studio, who complain that the new policies are still not effectively handling existing harassment accusations; reports filed to the new anonymous reporting platforms at multiple Ubisoft studios are apparently going unanswered, with no follow-through or transparency in how they’re being handled, and worker representatives at the French office’s Social and Economic Committee have been shut out of the reporting process. In addition, Ubisoft is yet to meet with workers to discuss worker demands.
The continued mishandling of harassment reports has caused devs to leave Ubisoft in droves, particularly at the Montreal studio, while others are sticking it out in the hopes that improvements will be slowly coming instead of not at all. As one employee puts it, “They are trying. I am exhausted but hopeful.”
gotta be some top down changes, but the board of directors is probably like so many that are just yes-men
…yep, they really didn’t want to change after all.
It’s funny to me that most people have no problem whatsoever buying products from China, whose companies keep their employees in horrible conditions and treat them almost as bad as slaves, but you all will freak out about someone harassing a game developer in the US.
Double standard much?
Man, you really do come in here with all the worst takes possible, don’t you.
I mean, it’s not like I actually have a choice. Find me a bread toaster on Amazon which would not be made in China and which would have a competitive price to other toasters which cost around $50. Or find me a surveillance camera alternative to Hikvision DS-2CD2083G0-I with same exact specs and similar price, also not made in China. Or find me a wrist blood pressure monitor that would not be made in China and would have a US warranty. With game developers, I can easily ignore any large game studios for any reason and find plenty of alternative games in same genre for same price made by other game developers in many different countries. So stop comparing apples and oranges.
and and we’ve seen with blizzard, ubisoft could probably literally murder people in the streets and gamers will still throw money at them
It’s not the responsibility of consumers to ensure the working conditions of gamedevs. That’s the government’s job.
There’s not anything wrong with boycotting a company, but the fault is primarily with the company, and secondarily with the government.
I agree to an extent. It is part of the concept of the state/government that it should be always overseen by it’s own populace. Conceptually the government SHOULD fear it’s citizens, their power to gather and to dethrone, and it should govern for them. And when the government isn’t focusing on these specific issues, it’s because there is a relatively considerable slice of the people that are either detached or ignorant about said issue.
That being said, that’s just a concept that doesn’t hold much water nowadays considering how powerful the capability for causing desorganization the state has, versus the capability of gathering and fighting back that the people has. The way things are done changed.
Right, but boycotts are very rarely an effective tool. It requires almost everyone to be aware of the problem and to agree to the solution. There is much more power in drawing attention to the problem than voting with your wallet.
Agreed. And that’s the entire concept of society and state: The state is a ruling body chosen by the people to deal with the bureocratic minutia of keeping that society afloat and fair. The people are the overseers of the state, basically, or at least that’s the theory.
In practicality there are a lot of factors that make people detached, accomodated or scared of doing that specific duty. A lot of the power you speak also demand a lot of effort.