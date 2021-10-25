Final Fantasy XIV’s final live letter before Endwalker will be on November 5

The release date for Final Fantasy XIV’s next expansion is approaching quickly, but producer and director Naoki Yoshida still has a little more information to reveal to fans ahead of the November 19th preorder access for Endwalker. That means another live letter happening on November 5th, complete with live translation from Japanese to English so that the international community around the game can learn everything at the same time. And that’s good, because it’ll be the community’s last big dose of information ahead of the launch.The broadcast starts at 10:00 p.m. EDT on the 5th, so be prepared to stay up for a bit to learn all of the important information.
Meanwhile, the game continues to walk back through the various lyrics to the expansion theme songs with a look at the lyrics for both the eponymous theme and Dragonsong from Heavensward.
Advertisement
Just jumped back in this weekend and started crafting and gathering after not touching it so super curious what removal of HQ will do!
My guess is the live letter will kick off with the launch trailer for Endwalker–that is, if it doesn’t show up at the Sony Playstation State of Play event on 27 October. Actually, they could show it at both.
I think the countdown will start that day as well, where they release a piece of artwork every day until the launch. Is it always 15 days out from early access or the regular launch? Hmmm…
I really want to see what pvp is changing into. Most people i know who are 2.0 or earlier players feel like it hasn’t been the same since stormblood and rival wings is the only positive. To say nothing of the feasts infamous wintrader gatekeeping.
Given yoshis comments on “not looking at wow or eso for inspiration but splatoon, apex legends and other styles of pvp games” i wont be shocked if we get a pvp mode where we don’t play our characters but using the system from the MSQ in recent updates where we play other characters we will be playing pvp characters doing things closer to smite instead.
Or hell you really want a unique pvp game mode:
I suspect one of the things they are almost going to cover – and by cover, I mean clear up confusion around it – is the Island Sanctuary.
There’s been a fair amount of excitement based off a specific interpretation of an answer in one of the media tour interviews that has led to some probably outsized expectations…
So I wouldn’t be surprised if we get a 15-20 minute explanation (including both the answer and the translation) of the housing system and how it works and limitations current in place regarding it and in comparison how the Island Sanctuary is different.
Are people expecting the Island Sanctuary to be instanced housing or something? I get people -really- want that stuff, but I don’t think it is as sure fire a fix as they keep claiming.
I’ve never read it as ‘instanced housing’, but what I’ve read of it does make it sound like a way to not punish the broader playerbase by denying them any chance of using the Farming Plots tied to said housing.
We’ll never get a proper ‘Instanced’ Housing system like the Mog House in FFXI unfortunately–too much of a rework it feels like on an engine still somewhat limited by it’s earliest systems. But opening Gardening up for the broader playerbase is a good way of ensuring certain… items… are not grossly overpriced relative to their overall worth.
It’s probably going to lean towards the Domon Restoration effort than it is Housing. Just, perhaps, more player-dependent and flexible with what is done for it.