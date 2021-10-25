Final Fantasy XIV’s final live letter before Endwalker will be on November 5

The release date for Final Fantasy XIV’s next expansion is approaching quickly, but producer and director Naoki Yoshida still has a little more information to reveal to fans ahead of the November 19th preorder access for Endwalker. That means another live letter happening on November 5th, complete with live translation from Japanese to English so that the international community around the game can learn everything at the same time. And that’s good, because it’ll be the community’s last big dose of information ahead of the launch.

This particular live letter will cover changes to crafting and gathering (which is particularly relevant with the removal of high-quality gathered materials), the new PvP system, assorted system updates, and other information that has not yet been revealed. The broadcast starts at 10:00 p.m. EDT on the 5th , so be prepared to stay up for a bit to learn all of the important information.

Meanwhile, the game continues to walk back through the various lyrics to the expansion theme songs with a look at the lyrics for both the eponymous theme and Dragonsong from Heavensward.