ARK Survival Evolved preps Lost Island, Fjordur as the next big destinations

Currently, the wild and wooly island of ARK: Survival Evolved is in a transition period between the successful first game and its upcoming sequel. During this “bridge” period, Studio Wildcard is trotting out a brand-new map on December 14th called Lost Island.
According to the studio, the island “will have Survivors encountering new biomes, challenges and mysterious ruins. Arriving with the map will be three brand new real-world creatures: Amargasaurus, Dinopithecus, and Sinomacrops!”
The studio also confirmed that it’s taking an unofficial player mod called Fjordur and turning it into an official part of the game for next June. This will be a Viking-themed cold weather map dotted with huge castles.
Source: ARK: Survival Evolved
Ark’s idea of “real world creatures” is a little… generous. As anyone who has seen their take on a mammoth can probably guess. (Tusks are teeth. Not antlers. They don’t fork.) Still, the new creatures look interesting, and the sinomacrops are both useful and kind of adorable. (The concept art was cuter though.)
I *do* hope they rein in their poop fetish a bit with Ark 2 though. The dinopithecus is… a bit much. Even for Ark. (The giant mandrill looking one. It doesn’t just throw poop, it throws weaponized poop that can disable Tek gear or have a grenade stuck in it. Because poop, durr hurr.)