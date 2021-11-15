ARK Survival Evolved preps Lost Island, Fjordur as the next big destinations

Currently, the wild and wooly island of ARK: Survival Evolved is in a transition period between the successful first game and its upcoming sequel. During this “bridge” period, Studio Wildcard is trotting out a brand-new map on December 14th called Lost Island.

According to the studio, the island “will have Survivors encountering new biomes, challenges and mysterious ruins. Arriving with the map will be three brand new real-world creatures: Amargasaurus, Dinopithecus, and Sinomacrops!”

The studio also confirmed that it’s taking an unofficial player mod called Fjordur and turning it into an official part of the game for next June. This will be a Viking-themed cold weather map dotted with huge castles.