ArcheAge transfers to Kakao officially begin today – here’s what you’ve gotta do

ArcheAge fans, yesterday was the last time your data on Gamigo’s servers will be saved. From here on out, you’re going to need to operate through Kakao.

As of today, players can log into their accounts through the Glyphe website, snag their transfer codes, and then log into Kakao’s transfer application site to use said code. You’ll then have to agree to Kakao’s terms and select your new region. And then… you sit back and wait because Kakao’s servers don’t actually kick off until December 2nd, though apparently you can still play on Gamigo’s servers in the meantime, but nothing you do will be saved, so maybe this is your chance to do something particularly risky, eh?

As we’ve been covering, Gamigo and Kakao abruptly announced the handoff earlier this month. While accounts themselves can be transferred, along with characters and credits, not everything is coming with you – including your land, so yes, expect a massive land rush.

Yesterday, Kakao also took the wraps off its renovation plans for ArcheAge Unchained, which will include a subscription and a removal of pay-to-win elements from the cash shop.

Inheritors! The time for transfer applications is here! There are rewards! ✨ Be aware that progress between Nov 18 and Dec 1 won't transfer over to our service. Watch our transfer video below or go to https://t.co/YjmVW9rlQX for more information!#ArcheAge #ArcheAgeUnchained pic.twitter.com/CzNFhRYK8L — ArcheAgeMMO (@ArcheAge_MMO) November 19, 2021