World of Warcraft clarifies gearing and testing for 9.2, bolsters the cash shop again

Anyone looking forward to World of Warcraft patch 9.2 being playable on the game’s test server in the near future should temper those expectations somewhat, as the developers have officially stated that a playable build is unlikely to arrive until after the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s a bit of a bummer for anyone who was really looking forward to getting a test drive of the content, but it is also perhaps to be expected with the overall timing.

On the bright side, you can get the full rundown on how gearing will work in Eternity’s End right now. There’s a lot of stuff to unpack there, ranging from the automatic Covenant-swapping Legendary belt (it uses your Covenant legendary power no matter what Covenant you happen to be a part of at the time) to the new Cosmic Flux currency for upgrading Legendaries and imbuing items as tier set pieces, available from a “variety” of sources. Doesn’t that make you want to spend money on the game again?

The developers clearly hope it does, as – you guessed it – more stuff has been put up in the game’s cash shop once again. That’s a “nope” on reading the room, then.