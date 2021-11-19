World of Warcraft clarifies gearing and testing for 9.2, bolsters the cash shop again

Anyone looking forward to World of Warcraft patch 9.2 being playable on the game’s test server in the near future should temper those expectations somewhat, as the developers have officially stated that a playable build is unlikely to arrive until after the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s a bit of a bummer for anyone who was really looking forward to getting a test drive of the content, but it is also perhaps to be expected with the overall timing.
On the bright side, you can get the full rundown on how gearing will work in Eternity’s End right now. There’s a lot of stuff to unpack there, ranging from the automatic Covenant-swapping Legendary belt (it uses your Covenant legendary power no matter what Covenant you happen to be a part of at the time) to the new Cosmic Flux currency for upgrading Legendaries and imbuing items as tier set pieces, available from a “variety” of sources. Doesn’t that make you want to spend money on the game again?
The developers clearly hope it does, as – you guessed it – more stuff has been put up in the game’s cash shop once again. That’s a “nope” on reading the room, then.
Make the ingame armour muted and bland and put the flashy stuff on the ingame cash shop button.
You know a dev thinks they are beyond a significant player resurgence when they go into the same burn phase as a korean mobile game.
Your comment absolutely holds true for most of the cash shop oriented games on the market. 100%
However, I wonder if you have ever played WoW outside of classic, because most of WoW’s armor and items are anything but muted and bland. Many would argue they are TOO extravagant. Plus, 99% of whats on the WoW cash shop is not armor skins.
Dont get me wrong, Ive got no love for blizzard, or WoW. But its important to call it like it is.
That being said, doing ANYTHING cash shop releated at this point is just a bad call for the company, as anything cash shop related is going to nullify part of any actual progress they make in other areas of the game. One step forward, 2 steps back.
Players need to see their focus on improving, not money making, and the only thing cash shop says is, “We want money”.
Asmongold has commented on this too; how the new tier sets aren’t bad but that store transmog armor has more work put into it than the in game armors do; it has animations and extra work done in comparison to the armors you earn in game.
Not a great move for a company that is already having so many other problems.