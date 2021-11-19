New World mops up bugs after Into the Void, says the PTS is not a ‘hype server’

New World is still seeing the ripple effects of yesterday’s big November update, whose juicy PvP flag buffs and new Void Gauntlet weapon were a bit overshadowed by the latest round of bugs, which at one point yesterday saw the game eating characters’ harvesting kit.

Overnight, Amazon began addressing some of the issues, including War performance and stability, elemental drops, and the harvester gear. “As with any live game, balancing is gong to be an ongoing thing for New World,” the studio told fans. “Stuff is going to get changed or adjusted, we see how it is doing in the game, we read feedback and watch game telemetry, and if changes are needed again we make them. The changes for Into the Void have been sweeping, for sure, but we’ve only been live for less than 12 hours. We are watching how everything is performing and tracking all of the feedback. Please help us by keeping the feedback constructive and concise.”

Finally, one beleaguered Amazon rep did take a moment to answer players as to the purpose of the PTR. (The community managers on this game are saints.)

“I want to address the idea that we used PTR as a ‘hype server’. Having content go into a PTR prior to release is the opposite of hype. It actually prevents us from marketing changes effectively, but it is more important to us that we invest in testing, bug squashing, and feedback more than create hype.”