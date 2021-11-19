New World mops up bugs after Into the Void, says the PTS is not a ‘hype server’

New World is still seeing the ripple effects of yesterday’s big November update, whose juicy PvP flag buffs and new Void Gauntlet weapon were a bit overshadowed by the latest round of bugs, which at one point yesterday saw the game eating characters’ harvesting kit.
Overnight, Amazon began addressing some of the issues, including War performance and stability, elemental drops, and the harvester gear. “As with any live game, balancing is gong to be an ongoing thing for New World,” the studio told fans. “Stuff is going to get changed or adjusted, we see how it is doing in the game, we read feedback and watch game telemetry, and if changes are needed again we make them. The changes for Into the Void have been sweeping, for sure, but we’ve only been live for less than 12 hours. We are watching how everything is performing and tracking all of the feedback. Please help us by keeping the feedback constructive and concise.”
Finally, one beleaguered Amazon rep did take a moment to answer players as to the purpose of the PTR. (The community managers on this game are saints.)
“I want to address the idea that we used PTR as a ‘hype server’. Having content go into a PTR prior to release is the opposite of hype. It actually prevents us from marketing changes effectively, but it is more important to us that we invest in testing, bug squashing, and feedback more than create hype.”
New World, “We are experienced mmo veterans”
*players datamine PTS build info and get excited*
New World, “Wait, what? why are they doing this? its not a hype server? How odd”
Amazon Game Studios just keeps saying and doing things that makes their statements acknowledging their experience seem like complete BS. (as if the mistake and flaws in the game itself dont speak volumes for this on its own)
“Into the Void” seems like a decent description of where the game is headed after this patch. They dramatically increased difficulty (and by ‘difficulty,’ I mean hitpoints) of endgame area mobs, bumped a lot of bosses in solo areas to be group-level content, flooded mid/upper tier elite areas (and some solo areas) with additional and more difficult mobs to make them unsoloable, and generally extended the grind by nerfing the rewards in popular areas.
Overall, they increased the grind significantly, decreased the rewards, and didn’t mention any of it in the patch notes.
With that patch Amazon once again showed how extremely “competent” they are at creating and supporting video games:
A couple of things:
1. The mmo/mmorpg genre is brand new, and will take the industry at least 5+ years to really learn what works, and what doesnt, so they can not make these sorts of mistakes
2. AGS absolutely will be open to learning from the past games and not making the same mistakes others have made.
3. AGS only had about a 500 million dollar a year budget for each of the 4 years its been around. Split that between at least 3 different games they have tried to release. That means New World had a meager budget of about 650 million dollars. There is only so much a game studio can do with that sort of funding, Its not like other studios have done more, and done better, with far less.