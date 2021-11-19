Microsoft’s Phil Spencer advocates for game preservation through emulators

You have probably noticed by now that we here at Massively OP are proponents of game emulators for MMOs that have been decommissioned. Rogue servers such as Star Wars Galaxies Legends and Return of Reckoning help to keep games alive that would otherwise fade into distant history.
And while support for emulation grows in the gaming community, there’s at least one studio exec who is advocating for it as well. Microsoft Vice President of Gaming Phil Spencer would love to see emulators brought into a fully supported and legal state, though of course he’s talking about games in general, not necessarily MMOs.
“My hope (and I think I have to present it that way as of now) is as an industry we’d work on legal emulation that allowed modern hardware to run any (within reason) older executable allowing someone to play any game,” Spencer said. “I think in the end, if we said, ‘Hey, anybody should be able to buy any game, or own any game and continue to play,’ that seems like a great North Star for us as an industry.”
Ill be happy when game preservation through rogue servers becomes legit for mmorpgs.
I agree that emulation is a good thing and I definitely support it. I’ve got an emulator myself for old arcade games and love it!
He may say whatever he wants, his words are worthless. Corporations will still continue doing what they think that is more profitable to them, regardless if that may prevent some people from enjoying their products. Including Microsoft, who recently released Halo Infinite for PC and Xbox but not for Playstation. Same will be true for emulators – Microsoft will never write one for any of their consoles. And they will never do something like allowing custom servers for ESO now that they own ZeniMax.
Except Microsoft is kinda leading the charge on bringing back old games and making them playable on modern hardware. It’s not just words as this latest back of 70 old Xbox 360 games were made to work on modern consoles. He’s also not alone, as Nintendo Switch is doing the same with it’s subscription service offering older titles from NES or SNES and such.
To be super clear what Phil is talking about here is legal emulation, namely the people who originally ran the program/platform to sell you access those titles. The article talks how Microsoft has written one and does allow it on their consoles but again they are in control of it rather than allow people to just load whatever old ROM they want onto the emulator and play it.
You should have used Leisure Suit Larry 4, that one would be worth an archeological dig ;-)
I just want video games preserved as our old consoles are more and more scarce and it’s harder to find cartridges and other software that works as people lose, damage, and throw them away.
Maybe younger gamers won’t love playing old games like Donkey Kong on the Atari 2600, and it is a weak port compared to the Colecovision and Commodore 64 versions, but these old games still deserve to be playable and remembered; whether the arcade version, or just an earlier version of Windows or even rare handhelds.
So his quote tells me he is talking about people being able to play games not designed to be compatible with the current major operating systems through software emulation. That’s a very different kind of emulator than reverse engineering a game client and creating unofficial servers for people to play on. I’m not sure rogue servers is what Phil had in mind with that quote.
Now that said, I am a proponent of keeping abandoned MMOs alive as well if there is an audience for it. Even existing MMOs on maintenance mode, or servers that think they can do things better but different. I did quest, zone and raid design for Shards of Dalaya, and while it was using the EQ client it was (and still is) a different game.
The Xbox series consoles are reportedly extremely capable in terms of emulation if you switch into Dev mode. Running PlayStation 2 / 3 games on an Xbox after downloading the appropriate emulator.
I would love for this to be an actual feature and for emulation just to be a standard feature in the future. Though it probably won’t happen in my lifetime.
Speaking of old games I had a chuckle earlier in the week at the expense of EA. They announce Skate 2 is now available on new Xbox consoles through backwards compatibility and in the very next tweet “oh by the way we are turning off the multiplayer servers in a couple of weeks.” EA will EA
Not surprising for EA at all. I’m still curious as to why we can still play all 3 PvZ shooters when GW is from 2014, GW2 is 2016, and BfN 2019 and got active support shut down far earlier than anticipated. I expect them to shut our servers down so we can’t play anymore but here we are with all 3 games still running on their servers and no news to the contrary. I’m glad that’s the case but EA being EA, I always worry this can change at any time.
They do have a sad history when it comes to server closures and i imagine it’s always in the back of anyone’s mind who is invested in any of their online games.
I hope you can continue to enjoy yours for a long time.
There was also a few years ago a Nintendo 64 emulator you could download on Xbox One through the Microsoft Store haha, no dev mode required! You uploaded the ROMs to OneDrive, then it would connect and let you play.
Sure it didn’t run great and once it was reported on Microsoft removed the app from the store, but it was a funny moment of what was possible when you let folks make their own apps lol.
Of course I wonder what Phil would say about emulating older versions of Windows, or even DOS, to get old PC games no longer supported by Windows to run… or does he mean GOG emulation on pc. XD