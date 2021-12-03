Powerwash Simulator introduces six-player online co-op in latest update

Yes, we are seriously printing a news story about Powerwash Simulator. Why? Because the early access game has kicked off a beta for online multiplayer. For real. This is happening. And frankly, I’m in support of seeing the kind of zen this game elicits shared among others.

“PowerWash and chill in Online Co-Op! Lend a helping hand to your closest pal in Career Mode or up to 6 friends can splash around in Free Play, tackling any job the host has already completed.”

in addition to the online co-op features, the latest update has also added new things to clean like a cat-faced monster truck and a ferris wheel, along with gloves, washer skins, and character skin cosmetics, a new professional grade power washer, and new dirt types for players to tackle. The update also had to remove the gnomes found in-game because – and we kid you not – they were breaking multiplayer somehow. Don’t believe us? Then check the patch notes for yourself. Video games can be wild.



