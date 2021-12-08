Grab a Grand Fantasia Gaia’s Divine Blessing key and Quill crystals courtesy of Gamigo and MOP

Free-to-play MMO Grand Fantasia is gearing up for the winter holidays, and to commemorate the occasion, Gamigo is granting a stack of nifty keys and unlocks to our readers!

Each key unlocks one Gaia’s Divine Blessing Gem and five of each of the following: Quill AGI Crystal, Quill STR Crystal, Quill VIT Crystal, Quill INT Crystal, Quill WIL Crystal, and Magic Alchemy Clay.

Click the Mo button below (and prove you’re not a robot) to grab one of these keys!









999 keys left!

To redeem your code, create an account on the official website or log into an existing account using that link, then enter your key on the official giveaway page. (This is a tracker link, not an affiliate link; we don’t make money off this.) Keys will work for players in North America, South America, and Europe (except Russia and Turkey) through the end of January 2022, so use ’em quickly!

Standard giveaway notes: If there’s no captcha or Mo button and all it says is “No keys left! Sorry” in big letters, then we’re out of keys. If we get another batch from the studio, we’ll send out a note on social media. Having problems with the captcha not working? Try an alt browser or clear your cache. And finally, hang on to your code! If you lose it after all of our keys are given out, we cannot retrieve it for you.

Good luck and have fun!