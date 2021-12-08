Hearthstone’s Fractured in Alterac Valley expansion officially releases

Care to relive the Alterac Valley battleground in CCG form? That’s the experience that Hearthstone has brought with yesterday’s release of the Fractured in Alterac Valley expansion, and it starts with players choosing a side when they login: Horde or Alliance. Naturally.

Not only is a factional divide present in the update, but there’s also 135 new cards in the set, the addition of the Honorable Kill keyword that triggers a bonus effect when a card with the keyword deals exact lethal damage to an enemy character, new hero cards for all 10 classes in the game, and new Objective spell cards that last three turns. In addition, the expansion features a refresh of the rewards track that ties to factional ranking, though one of the track’s rewards also includes a golden copy of the enemy faction’s leader card.

