Nexon is apparently working on a new Warhammer Age of Sigmar MMO

Nexon and Games Workshop are teaming up for a new Warhammer MMO, Warhammer Age of Sigmar, according to a joint press release issued by the companies this morning. We don’t have a launch date, and we’re a little worried that Nexon is gonna pop a blood vessel in its contorted effort to avoid calling the game an MMO, but uh… what the studio is describing is an MMO.

“New PvE Social Multiplayer With Next Generation RPG And Social Features Supported by Nexon’s Best-In-Class Live Operations In Development For Global Distribution on PC, Consoles And Mobile. […] Built on the legacy of Age of Sigmar, the new Virtual World will feature a socially interactive player-versus-environment world supported by Nexon’s world-class Live Operations for sustaining the fun with new content and service. […] PvE Multiplayer RPG Virtual World.”

We don’t know a whole lot else, other than the fact when they say mobile they do mean both iOS and Android, and the list of languages supported gives a clue to what they mean by global: “English, Spanish, Italian, French, German, Dutch, Japanese, Korean, Chinese (Traditional /Simplified), Russian, Turkish, Portuguese and Arabic.”

The MMORPG community, of course, had had Warhammer MMOs in the past, including Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning (shown in the header pic above) and Warhammer 40K: Eternal Crusade, both of which have sunsetted. Warhammer Online exists now only in rogue server format, though one of the best rogue servers available for any game in the genre. This ought to be interesting.

