Eternal Crusade is now officially shut down for good

We’re not entirely certain, but this probably means that the heretics won. Eternal Crusade is now shut down for good, with the developers posting one last brief thank you to the game’s player base as part of the final closure. Players are eulogizing the game in the comments, although not all memories of the game appear to be positive.

Fans will remember that Eternal Crusade launched into early access back in January of 2016, with a full launch in September of that year. Our own impressions of the title were sharply negative, with the game shifting over to a free-to-play model in March of 2017. That upped the game’s player count, but not enough; the very next year we were including that with our regular “whatever happened to” roundup in which we looked into the game’s silence. The sunset was announced back in June after two years of relative silence. Our condolences to players who are affected by the shutdown, as it appears that the game’s development staff had all moved forward to other projects.