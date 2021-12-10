Gamigo starts a countdown for its mystery MMO, but we still don’t know whether it’s Fractured

Gamigo is less than a week away from officially revealing its next big MMORPG, but that doesn’t mean that the community can’t figure out what it is beforehand. The company gave a “major clue” on Twitter that secrets can be found on the UncertainFolder.com website. We’ll apparently get more when the countdown is up on Wednesday morning.

We have good reason to suspect that Gamigo’s next title is Fractured, a sandbox MMO being developed by Dynamight Studios. Not the least of which is that “Uncertain Folder” unscrambled is “Fractured Online.”

But hey, enjoy the countdown until it’s officially confirmed!

🕰️ Time is ticking…

🌐 The worlds are waiting…

🌕 The moon is near it's finest hour…

📖 A chapter concludes, but a new story begins… 😱 Where will you be when all is revealed? https://t.co/aEcq5izMWV#MMORPG #gaming #MMO pic.twitter.com/oChUiHq2VT — A New Journey Awaits! (@gamigo) December 9, 2021