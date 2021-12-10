Gamigo starts a countdown for its mystery MMO, but we still don’t know whether it’s Fractured

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
1

Gamigo is less than a week away from officially revealing its next big MMORPG, but that doesn’t mean that the community can’t figure out what it is beforehand. The company gave a “major clue” on Twitter that secrets can be found on the UncertainFolder.com website. We’ll apparently get more when the countdown is up on Wednesday morning.

We have good reason to suspect that Gamigo’s next title is Fractured, a sandbox MMO being developed by Dynamight Studios. Not the least of which is that “Uncertain Folder” unscrambled is “Fractured Online.”

But hey, enjoy the countdown until it’s officially confirmed!

Source: Twitter
Advertisement

No posts to display

1
LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most liked
Subscribe to:
Reader
soup4000

countdown to them starting their shutdown-timer, has started

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
3 minutes ago