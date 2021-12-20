Final Fantasy XIV’s pizza emote promotion results in undelivered codes managed by a reportedly random draw

There is nothing inherently wrong with the pizza being eaten in Final Fantasy XIV; in fact, it looks very enjoyable and delicious. There is a problem, however, with the promotional partner that was linked to this unique emote giveaway, which is resulting in a whole lot of discontent among the game’s fanbase.

One such player shared a chat log with Grubhub’s support (link is NSFW due to language), which stated that qualifying orders were selected to receive their emote code by an automated system and that not all diners who met the terms were tapped to get their emote. While the player links to the original posting, which doesn’t specify any such random draw or limited availability, the full terms and conditions do, though those same terms don’t state anything about an automated system selecting who gets the emote and who doesn’t:



“Limited supply available (expect high demand). […] ‘Eat Pizza’ emote item codes will be assigned on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.”

Regardless of the split hairs, the whole promotion has unleashed a whole lot of unhappy fans and worse yet has kicked off a code reselling boom market where a $15 order for an emote is selling online for triple-digit figures. Even those who were able to get their emote will likely not see it for as long as two weeks. All told, this pizza has gotten very cold.