Diablo II Resurrected sets up a public test realm, promises Patch 2.4 testing ‘soon’

It’s a strong sign of studio investment whenever Blizzard sets up a test realm for a game, as is happening in the case of Diablo II: Resurrected. The multiplayer ARPG opened the doors to its PTR for the first time today, running a database and server update through its paces.
What’s exciting about this is that the PTR signals testing ahead for Patch 2.4, which is “coming soon” according to the studio. There are many eyes on 2.4 considering that it’s re-introducing ladder rank play for the first time since Resurrected’s launch. The patch will also make a lot of class changes, improve mercenaries, and introduce new recipes and rune words.
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial company in the MMO and gaming space owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. Last summer, the company was sued by the state of California for fostering a work environment riddled with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which has further compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation.
Advertisement
LEAVE A COMMENT