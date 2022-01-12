Diablo II Resurrected sets up a public test realm, promises Patch 2.4 testing ‘soon’

It’s a strong sign of studio investment whenever Blizzard sets up a test realm for a game, as is happening in the case of Diablo II: Resurrected. The multiplayer ARPG opened the doors to its PTR for the first time today, running a database and server update through its paces.

What’s exciting about this is that the PTR signals testing ahead for Patch 2.4, which is “coming soon” according to the studio. There are many eyes on 2.4 considering that it’s re-introducing ladder rank play for the first time since Resurrected’s launch. The patch will also make a lot of class changes, improve mercenaries, and introduce new recipes and rune words.