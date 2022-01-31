Star Wars The Old Republic collects Legacy of the Sith PTS info threads, promises post-launch changes

Star Wars: The Old Republic is rumbling forward towards the February 15th release of the Legacy of the Sith expansion after a lengthy period of PTS testing, and the devs at BioWare have taken the time to thank players for their time and feedback as well as pull together all of update 7.0’s information in a single collection.

With the PTS closing, the devs are promising that post-launch updates to Flashpoint balance, gearing, itemization, and players’ use of combat styles and loadouts will be made as they take in feedback, and a thread in the classes sub-forum will keep fans abreast of changes to combat styles.

This likely will do little to ameliorate fans’ distaste with the expansion’s gearing changes, particularly as it reads like these updates will be moving forward regardless of player reactions. That said, those who haven’t been able to follow along with PTS updates now have a couple of places to do so.