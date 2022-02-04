Rockstar confirms separate Short Trip missions in GTA Online, work on GTA 6, boost events for Red Dead Online

Rockstar Games is just full of announcements for its flagship series Grand Theft Auto. An announcement post outlines the future of the series, with particular focus aiming at Grand Theft Auto Online. Players can look forward to the Contract update’s Short Trip missions being available separately without having to go through story missions first, and a launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on Tuesday, March 15th, that allows players to dive right into GTAO by selecting one of four professions and getting a whole bunch of in-game cash and kit right from the off.

One of the biggest reveals lies at the very last paragraph of the roadmap, which confirms that work on GTA 6 is “well underway.” The post is promising this new entry will move beyond the previous game, with more details to come to the Rockstar Newswire site as soon as they’re ready.

As for poor Red Dead Online, the month of February is once more seeing boosts to existing content, ramping up character and role XP for trader professions, double the RDO$ on free-roam missions and plunder, and double RDO$ and XP on call to arms missions. Readers will recall that a similarly lackadaisical content update that kicked off 2022 caused a great deal of consternation among players; it would appear those pleas are going unheard.



Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022