PvPvE FPS The Cycle’s March 10 closed beta brings new campaigns, activities, monsters, and map

Do you remember The Cycle? It’s a multiplayer PvPvE FPS that first made it to our corner of gaming in July 2018, promising “a first-person shooter with a twist” that sees players joining factions to complete missions, fight against monsters and other players, and ultimately leave the map alive to unlock new tools, upgrades, and weapons. The shooter has gone through the testing motions, with closed alpha tests running through 2021 and closed beta tests starting this past September.

That leads us to today’s announcement and the game’s newest closed beta test, which is set to begin on Thursday, March 10th, on both the Epic Games Store and Steam. This new beta build is packing in new features such as changes to the Bright Sands and Crescent Falls areas of the map to make traversal easier, new variations of existing monsters, three new faction campaigns designed to guide new arrivals, and new in-match activities such as the ability to call down a laser drill and defend it from attack. There’s also the usual updates to combat balance, enemy AI, loot, and a round of bug fixes.

Potential players can get a look at what’s to come with this second beta round in a dev blog post or in the video found after the break.



source: press release