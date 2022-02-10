No Man’s Sky prepares to land on the Switch this summer

As part of yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, Hello Games announced that it’s porting No Man’s Sky to the Switch this summer.

“For the last couple of years, a couple of members of our small team have been secretly working on the Nintendo Switch version of No Man’s Sky,” the devs wrote on the game’s official site. “It has been a real moonshot. No Man’s Sky is built around procedural generation, which means the console generates everything you see. This makes it so much harder to bring our game to something like the Switch.”

“From UI to controllers to gameplay, we’re taking the time to make this feel completely at home on the device, both on the big screen, but importantly as a portable version of No Man’s Sky. Every time I pick the Switch up and seamlessly jump from planet to planet, from star system to star system, I have to pinch myself that I am playing on the Nintendo Switch, and that I can take it with me wherever I go. There’s so much more we have yet to reveal about the Switch version, and there’ll be more announcements to come as we get closer to release.”

Hello Games ends with a tease for more announcements in the “very near future.”

No Man’s Sky is well-loved around here; it won our award for best Not-So-Massively game back in 2019 – a year when it also got nominations for best MMO.