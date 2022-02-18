VR MMO Zenith has officially created a public test realm

Earlier this week, Zenith developer Ramen VR mentioned that it would be creating a public test realm as part of efforts to improve its development process. As of yesterday, that PTR was created and opened for Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, and SteamVR headsets.

Those who want to hop into a PTR build simply have to opt in via PTR channels and switch back to the live game by connecting to channels called either Live or Production. Naturally, players who want to improve the game and provide feedback on upcoming updates to Zenith are encouraged to join, and PTR builds will have pre-made characters for players to use.

The PTR opened yesterday with a quick look at a new hotfix that should be available to Zenith today that addresses some of the game’s larger issues like freezes and crashes; patch notes for that hotfix can be read here.