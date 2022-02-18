Inside Star Citizen takes a closer look at upcoming AI navmesh tech and alpha 3.17 head customization

Would you like to spend three minutes hearing about juicier eyeballs, softer eyebrows, and more realistic skin textures for avatar faces in Star Citizen? Then you’re ready for the first half of this week’s Inside Star Citizen episode, which examines the new facial customization features that will be arriving in alpha 3.17.

There’s much made about eye wetness (seriously), better eyebrows and eyelashes, and plenty of uncomfortable closeups of facial skin, all of which continues to use the game’s DNA customization system (instead of something like, I dunno, regular damn sliders). 3.17 will feature many of these updates, while the future holds plans for more hairstyles, scars, freckles, and makeup later down the line.

The other portion of the video outlines progress on AI planetary navmesh, which seeks to let AI characters navigate the surfaces of planets much like players do. Navmesh is currently at “phase zero” aka the engineering phase as the devs try to plan the mesh to account for curved surfaces. The navmesh is described as dynamic rather than static to account for the fact that planets are too big and there would be too much computing power required to make it happen any other way.

