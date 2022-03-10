Eden Falling teases its upgraded cyberpunk visual makeover

As we reported this past January, the post-apocalyptic multiplayer title Eden Falling decided to pump the brakes in alpha testing to allow some time for a sweeping visual upgrade to take place. While said visual overhaul using Unity’s High Definition Render Pipeline (HDRP) tool isn’t complete just yet, the team did put up a post sharing a few glimpses of what looks like a gritty cyberpunk city.

“Putting everything through the Pipeline is a time-consuming activity (all good things require patience), but it likely won’t take too much longer and we can’t wait to give you an in-depth look at the transformation when it’s ready,” the team said.

Speaking of the alpha, it sounds like anyone can drop a line to the team to request a free key. Details are on the Steam page.