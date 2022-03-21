Dual Universe shows off visual improvements arriving in the Athena update

While the incoming Athena update to Dual Universe is primarily about PvP, that’s not the only feature that’s on the docket; there’s also some tasty new visuals for player eyes to enjoy, some of which has been sampled by Novaquark on Twitter.

To this point, there have been two such tweets that showcase improved graphical effects, specifically highlighting new water VFX and space skybox visuals in side-by-side before and after preview videos. Ultimately, players can look forward to clearer seas on planets and shinier stars in the void.

A release date for Athena is still not outlined beyond sometime in the spring, but when it does arrive, there will be some new sights to see when players aren’t fighting over alien cores.



Coming soon to #DualUniverse Athena are the improved water VFX! 🌊🎥 Check out the before and after showcasing our attention to detail 👇 pic.twitter.com/jYQv56pk4n — Dual Universe (@dualuniverse) March 16, 2022

For the upcoming #DualUniverse Athena update, we’ve updated the way stars render and also added an all-new skybox! 🌎 Stay tuned for more Athena teasers! 👀 pic.twitter.com/yFtDGUHcmp — Dual Universe (@dualuniverse) March 17, 2022