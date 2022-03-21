YouTube is reportedly erroneously copyright striking official and unofficial Destiny videos

It's almost like using an algorithm for this was dumb, stupid, wrong, and dumb

By
Chris Neal
-
    
13

YouTube strikes again: The video hosting channel has apparently gone drunk with algorithmic power in relation to its copyright striking of Destiny, which has ultimately led to the blapping of Bungie’s own videos as it appears to have careened into automated idiocy.

A Reddit post offers a timeline of the events, with music archives being the first to get hit. The strikes grew outward from there, hitting numerous other musical uploads, cutscene uploads, and eventually Bungie’s own videos. Bear in mind that the studio’s own IP terms state that “non-commercial content using video images, footage, music, sounds, dialogue, or other assets from [Bungie’s] games” are allowed, bar a few reasonable exceptions.

The Destiny community leaped to the assumption that Bungie’s affiliate partner CSC was behind the purging, as most copyright takedowns have to be requested by companies. However, Bungie’s tweet states that “these actions are NOT being taken at the request of Bungie or our partners,” which means that YouTube’s algorithms are probably at fault. Fans are being asked to standby for future updates.

sources: Reddit (1, 2) via Kotaku, Twitter
