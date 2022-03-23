Tour the sights of Elite Dangerous’ galaxy with this videographer highlight video

Space in Elite: Dangerous can be cold, lonely, and dangerous, but it can also be beautiful. Finding sights and vistas is one of the bigger draws of exploration, after all, but for those who aren’t too keen to climb the logistical wall of venturing into the black, there’s always this lovely videographer highlight reel to take in.

The video, titled The Lensing Effect, highlights the video artistry of players by the names of Rheeney, Exorcist, and Two Fingers, with music by an artist known as Azedia. The video is pretty cut and dry, with several vignettes taken by the Commanders in question, but it’s still a worthwhile look owing to the fact that these particular players have a truly keen eye for composition.

The embed below may help players and outside observers alike appreciate the scale and splendor of the E:D galaxy… or perhaps even encourage one to try to explore themselves.

