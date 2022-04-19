Gala Lab announces a 3-D cross-platform version of Flyff, plans registration for a southeast Asia server

For MMO gamers of a certain age, the name Flyff will possibly conjure a bit of nostalgia, or at least elicit a reaction akin to, “Hey, I remember that game name! Heh, good times.” The original title’s trajectory has been kind of odd, as Webzen dropped publishing of the MMO in August 2020, reverting ownership back to the original developer Gala Lab. Since then, the only major news to come out of the IP was an event that gave away crypto last year.

As it turns out, Gala Lab has otherwise been hard at work on a new version of the game known as Flyff Universe, a 3-D version of the game that can be played cross-platform on PC, Mac, tablet, and mobile that seeks to “come back to the origins of Flyff.” The game hit the radar by way of a Reddit announcement that promised guild features, boss fights, PvP, and PvE, while the game’s own subreddit has collected a long list of devblogs from 2021 talking about every feature in the game. There are even a number of videos showcasing the various classes, one of which will be embedded below.

The initial announcement further touts the opening of a southeast Asia server soon, which will be open for pre-registration at some point before then. Flyff Universe otherwise has its own Discord presence as well as several other social media accounts for those who want to keep abreast of the project.

