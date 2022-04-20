Phantasy Star Online 2 gets ready to go snowboarding in the summer

During a livestream earlier this month, SEGA revealed a new region and patch that’s coming to Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis. The region in question is Kvaris, a wintry region full of pristine vistas, frozen wonders, and plenty of new adventures.

Kvaris will come with the Frozen Resolution update in June. Included in the region is a new activity: snowboarding! Only this won’t be your grandpa’s snowboarding; players will jump on a high-tech hoverboard and thrash their way down mountains and slopes.

This will be the second big content update since New Genesis relaunched the MMORPG. It’ll roughly come out the same time as the 10th anniversary of Phantasy Star Online 2, which will come with its own flurry of activities and rewards.