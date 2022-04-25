Valheim celebrates over 10 million copies sold and talks up ongoing Mistlands update

It’s been over a year since the Viking-themed survival sandbox Valheim entered early access, but that hasn’t stopped it from building a dedicated community and a huge gaggle of sales. To that point, publisher Coffee Stain and developer Iron Gate Studio are pleased to announce that the title has surpassed ten million copies sold. We suspect the vast majority of those players were first killed by a felled tree.

The press release lauding the milestone effectively pats itself on the back as it recounts the game’s numerous achievements including an Overwhelmingly Positive review aggregate on Steam, several gaming awards (including our own award for Not-So-Massively Game of the Year), and an all-time peak of over 500K players last year. “We never imagined Valheim would become so big, not even in our wildest dreams, and the past year flew by faster than we anticipated.” said Richard Svensson, CEO of Iron Gate Studio.

Of course, the question of what’s next is still on the horizon, and the presser nods in the direction of the still-developing Mistlands update, which for the record has not seen any new major announcements as of yet. In terms of current events, a patch from a couple of weeks ago applied some bug fixes to smooth out gameplay.