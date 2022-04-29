Ultima Online rolls out Treasures of Fey Wrath event to the live shards

Ultima Online has kicked off another artifact-laden server event in the form of Treasures of Fey Wrath. This particular version of the “treasures of” events drives players into the jaws of the dragon-infested dungeon Destard, Trammel-side, as it’s been overrun with fey critters. Players on the server are tasked with clearing out the fey – in exchange for drops that can be turned in for treasures, naturally.

“We are pleased to announce the next installment of our event series is now live on all shards! After working to uncover the mystery of Rabbits laying Curiously Adorned Eggs, the Ranger’s Guild of Skara Brae has tracked an usual Fey Presence to the Dungeon Destard. Britannians must work together to overcome the challenges presented in, Treasures of Fey Wrath!”

Broadsword posted a whole list of the possible loot from the event, though without stats, so naturally the community is currently collecting its findings. Traditionally, these event items tend to be fairly powerful and have in the past altered the game’s power meta, though it looks as if there are more decorative objects this time around. It also appears that many of the items are “shard bound,” which ought to deincentivize players from transferring to smaller shards to farm and then transferring back. Of course, that also means the bigger shards are a bit of a lag mess as players descend on Destard in a frenzy.

Have fun, folks. It’s something to do until Legacy arrives.