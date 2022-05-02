‘Throwback MMO’ Monsters & Memories builds test dungeon, shows off zone concept art

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
2

The team for the “throwback” MMORPG Monsters & Memories was hard at work on a wide variety of projects this past April, saying that much of it was foundational to what it wants to show off this month.

Some of the features being worked on include the resurrection system, foraging, concept art for various regions, the Tomb of the Last Wyrmsbane testing dungeon, and a way to kit out different races with looks and gear.

“The work has resulted in a modular system that allows us to build armor textures for all races quickly,” Niche Worlds Cult said. “It unlocks the ability for us to make cultural armor that can possibly be worn by other races, without us having to make that same armor for different body types.”

One area in which the team is being deliberately coy is the subject of the game’s story elements: “Once we get some bandwidth to focus on the website, we’ll get some basic background lore posted — but, we still think that a big part of the fun will be in playing the game and learning the lore for yourselves.”

Source: Monsters and Memories
Advertisement
Previous articleAshes of Creation discusses progress on combat, crafting, and events – and rejects play-to-earn
Next articleShip of Heroes shows off player-made houses ahead of this weekend’s housing beta test

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
2 Comments
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments